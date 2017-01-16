Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skin Cancer Summit Focuses on Prevention, Detection, Treatment

    Skin Cancer Summit Focuses on Prevention, Detection, Treatment

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Dr. Sarah Arron, a California-based dermatologist who recently served two years as president of the International Transplant-Skin Cancer Collaborative, discussed skin cancer in organ transplant recipients during the 2022 Murtha Cancer Center Skin Cancer Summit, held virtually June 2.

    IMAGE INFO

    Skin Cancer
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Murtha Cancer Center
    Skin Cancer Summit

