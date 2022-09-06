Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Skin Cancer Summit Focuses on Prevention, Detection, Treatment [Image 4 of 5]

    Skin Cancer Summit Focuses on Prevention, Detection, Treatment

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Dr. Jeffrey North, a dermatologist in San Francisco, California who’s affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, discussed molecular testing in melanocytic tumors during the 2022 Murtha Cancer Center Skin Cancer Summit, held virtually June 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 14:38
    Photo ID: 7262904
    VIRIN: 220609-A-AB123-1004
    Resolution: 130x180
    Size: 18.34 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skin Cancer Summit Focuses on Prevention, Detection, Treatment [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Skin Cancer Summit Focuses on Prevention, Detection, Treatment
    Skin Cancer Summit Focuses on Prevention, Detection, Treatment
    Skin Cancer Summit Focuses on Prevention, Detection, Treatment
    Skin Cancer Summit Focuses on Prevention, Detection, Treatment
    Skin Cancer Summit Focuses on Prevention, Detection, Treatment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Skin Cancer Summit Focuses on Prevention, Detection, Treatment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    skin cancer
    Murtha Cancer Center
    Skin Cancer Summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT