Contents of the new heat stress kit Go-Bag that Border Patrol agents will have on hand while on patrol. The kits contain helpful items to mitigate potential heat stress injuries and illnesses for personnel, migrants, and the traveling public. CBP is launching a new heat mitigation effort to advance CBP’s humanitarian mission as it conducts border security enforcement for a 90-day trial period to determine whether CBP will scale up across all sectors, part of a feasibility study to determine how best to promote heat stress prevention along the Southwest Border. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:26 Photo ID: 7262668 VIRIN: 220608-H-AT513-007 Resolution: 5070x3380 Size: 0 B Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heat Mitigation Kits [Image 3 of 3], by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.