    Heat Mitigation Kits [Image 1 of 3]

    Heat Mitigation Kits

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Contents of the new heat stress kit Go-Bag that Border Patrol agents will have on hand while on patrol. The kits contain helpful items to mitigate potential heat stress injuries and illnesses for personnel, migrants, and the traveling public. CBP is launching a new heat mitigation effort to advance CBP’s humanitarian mission as it conducts border security enforcement for a 90-day trial period to determine whether CBP will scale up across all sectors, part of a feasibility study to determine how best to promote heat stress prevention along the Southwest Border. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser

