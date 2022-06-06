MEDCoE Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) competitor, Pvt. Evan LeHoux, assigned to the 188th Medical Battalion, performs a standing power throw during the Army Combat Fitness Test portion of the Army Futures Command BWC day one events at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, June 6, 2022. The Best Squad Competition and Best Warrior Competition are events used to select the U.S. Army Best Squad of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, Soldier of the Year and MEDCoE’s Drill Sergeant of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Lauren Padden)

