    MEDCoE Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 2]

    MEDCoE Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Lauren Padden 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) competitor, Pvt. Evan LeHoux, assigned to the 188th Medical Battalion, left, performs a deadlift during the Army Combat Fitness Test portion of the Army Futures Command BWC day one events at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, June 6, 2022. The Best Squad Competition and Best Warrior Competition are events used to select the U.S. Army Best Squad of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, Soldier of the Year and MEDCoE’s Drill Sergeant of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Lauren Padden)

