An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel about 50 miles southwest of Marquesas Key, Florida, June 6, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on June 9, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Miami)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 11:32 Photo ID: 7262426 VIRIN: 220606-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 882x496 Size: 70.91 KB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard repatriates 21 people to Cuba [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.