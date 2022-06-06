Coast Guard repatriates 21 people to Cuba

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel about 60 miles south of Key West, Florida, June 6, 2022. The people were repatriated on June 9, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Miami)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 11:32
|Photo ID:
|7262425
|VIRIN:
|220606-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|763x424
|Size:
|87.11 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
