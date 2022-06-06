Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 21 people to Cuba [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel about 60 miles south of Key West, Florida, June 6, 2022. The people were repatriated on June 9, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Miami)

    sector key west
    cuba
    air station miami
    migrant interdiction
    Pablo Valent
    OPSEW

