Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis throws a pass to a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, military child as Who Dey plays defense at the USO-sponsored Cincinnati Bengals football skills clinic, June 3, 2022. A group of Bengal rookies had lunch with Airmen, toured the base, and led the skills clinic for 99 Wright-Patt military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7262244
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-CA439-1031
|Resolution:
|3703x2971
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cincinnati Bengals Visit Wright-Patt [Image 11 of 11], by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
