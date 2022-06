Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis throws a pass to a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, military child as Who Dey plays defense at the USO-sponsored Cincinnati Bengals football skills clinic, June 3, 2022. A group of Bengal rookies had lunch with Airmen, toured the base, and led the skills clinic for 99 Wright-Patt military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 10:03 Photo ID: 7262244 VIRIN: 220603-F-CA439-1031 Resolution: 3703x2971 Size: 9.86 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cincinnati Bengals Visit Wright-Patt [Image 11 of 11], by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.