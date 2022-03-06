Cincinnati Bengals Visit Wright-Patt

Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis throws a pass to a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, military child as Who Dey plays defense at the USO-sponsored Cincinnati Bengals football skills clinic, June 3, 2022. A group of Bengal rookies had lunch with Airmen, toured the base, and led the skills clinic for 99 Wright-Patt military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

