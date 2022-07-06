PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2022) Seaman Kaleb Prater, from Jacksonville, Fla., acts as the nighttime aircraft handling officer for a landed MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 07:15 Photo ID: 7261979 VIRIN: 220607-N-CO548-1083 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 160.04 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Bay conducts flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.