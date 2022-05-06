PHILLIPINE SEA (June 5, 2022) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Joshua Schied moves through the chow line during a steel beach picnic aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 07:15
|Photo ID:
|7261975
|VIRIN:
|220605-N-CO548-1025
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|281.25 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile Bay holds a steel beach picnic [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT