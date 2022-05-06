Mobile Bay holds a steel beach picnic

PHILLIPINE SEA (June 5, 2022) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Joshua Schied moves through the chow line during a steel beach picnic aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

