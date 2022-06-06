Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNMG2 conducts PASSEX with JMSDF [Image 1 of 3]

    SNMG2 conducts PASSEX with JMSDF

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 6, 2022) Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 ships Italian Navy ITS Margottini and Turkish Navy TCG Salihreis participate in a passing exercise with ships from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Training Squadron, JS Kashima (TV-3508) and JS Shimakaze (TV-3521) in the Mediterranean Sea, June 6, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NATO ships train with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in Mediterranean Sea

    Japan
    Standing NATO Maritime Group Two
    Allied Maritime Command

