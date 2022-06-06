MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 6, 2022) Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 ships Italian Navy ITS Margottini and Turkish Navy TCG Salihreis participate in a passing exercise with ships from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Training Squadron, JS Kashima (TV-3508) and JS Shimakaze (TV-3521) in the Mediterranean Sea, June 6, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 04:45
|Photo ID:
|7261826
|VIRIN:
|220606-O-ZZ999-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SNMG2 conducts PASSEX with JMSDF [Image 3 of 3], by LT Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO ships train with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in Mediterranean Sea
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT