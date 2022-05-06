Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d MEB and ESG-2 board USS Mount Whitney for BALTOPS 22 [Image 2 of 2]

    2d MEB and ESG-2 board USS Mount Whitney for BALTOPS 22

    STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Raab 

    2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) is moored in Loudden Port, Stockholm, in preparation for exercise Baltic Operations 2022 (BALTOPS 22), June 5, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler M. Raab)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 04:17
    Photo ID: 7261738
    VIRIN: 220605-M-EJ296-1029
    Resolution: 6222x4148
    Size: 990.62 KB
    Location: STOCKHOLM, SE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d MEB and ESG-2 board USS Mount Whitney for BALTOPS 22 [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Tyler Raab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d MEB and ESG-2 board USS Mount Whitney for BALTOPS 22
    2d MEB and ESG-2 board USS Mount Whitney for BALTOPS 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    ESG-2
    2dMEB
    USSMountWhitney
    BALTOPS22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT