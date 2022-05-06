2d MEB and ESG-2 board USS Mount Whitney for BALTOPS 22

USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) is moored in Loudden Port, Stockholm, in preparation for exercise Baltic Operations 2022 (BALTOPS 22), June 5, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler M. Raab)
