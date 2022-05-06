USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) is moored in Loudden Port, Stockholm, in preparation for exercise Baltic Operations 2022 (BALTOPS 22), June 5, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler M. Raab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 04:17 Photo ID: 7261737 VIRIN: 220605-M-EJ296-1062 Resolution: 6383x4255 Size: 998.33 KB Location: STOCKHOLM, SE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d MEB and ESG-2 board USS Mount Whitney for BALTOPS 22 [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Tyler Raab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.