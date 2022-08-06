Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Gilday meets with Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy [Image 1 of 3]

    CNO Gilday meets with Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON (June 8, 2022) — Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday meets with Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy Vice Adm. David Saar Salama during an office call at the Pentagon, June 8. The two leaders discussed topics of shared interest including force design, strategic competition, unmanned technologies, and regional security efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 17:40
    Photo ID: 7261123
    VIRIN: 220608-N-SR275-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Gilday meets with Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO Gilday meets with Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy
    CNO Gilday meets with Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy
    CNO Gilday meets with Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INTEROPERABILITY
    ISRAEL
    CHIEF OF NAVAL OPERATIONS
    CNO
    ISRAELI NAVY
    MIKE GILDAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT