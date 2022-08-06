WASHINGTON (June 8, 2022) — Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday meets with Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy Vice Adm. David Saar Salama during an office call at the Pentagon, June 8. The two leaders discussed topics of shared interest including force design, strategic competition, unmanned technologies, and regional security efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 17:40 Photo ID: 7261124 VIRIN: 220608-N-SR275-1004 Resolution: 7246x4831 Size: 2.21 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Gilday meets with Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.