1st Infantry Division celebrates its 105th Birthday

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Norman, deputy commanding general for support of the 1st Infantry Division gives a speech with the youngest and oldest service member present during the celebration of the 105th birthday of the 1st Infantry Division at Poznan, Poland, June 8, 2022. Today, the oldest division in the U.S. Army celebrated its 105th birthday while supporting operations in the European theater. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

