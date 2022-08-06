Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division celebrates its 105th Birthday [Image 8 of 8]

    1st Infantry Division celebrates its 105th Birthday

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Norman, deputy commanding general for support of the 1st Infantry Division sings the 1st Infantry Division song during the celebration of the 105th birthday of the 1st Infantry Division at Poznan, Poland, June 8, 2022. Today, the oldest division in the U.S. Army celebrated its 105th birthday while supporting operations in the European theater. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 15:33
    Photo ID: 7260804
    VIRIN: 220608-Z-KB014-1046
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division celebrates its 105th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    1ID
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

