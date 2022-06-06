Flight Operations

220606-N-MH210-1007

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 6, 2022) -A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) June 6, 2022. Bataan is operating in the 2nd Fleet area of responsibility. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary A. Anderson)

