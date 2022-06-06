Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Anderson 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220606-N-MH210-1007
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 6, 2022) -A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) June 6, 2022. Bataan is operating in the 2nd Fleet area of responsibility. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary A. Anderson)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 16:02
    Photo ID: 7260764
    VIRIN: 220606-N-MH210-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard Bataan

