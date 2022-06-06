Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Anderson 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220606-N-MH210-1006
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 6, 2022) -Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) indicate that all chocks and chains have been removed from a U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter on the flight deck June 6, 2022. Bataan is operating in the 2nd Fleet area of responsibility. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary A. Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 15:58
    Photo ID: 7260765
    VIRIN: 220606-N-MH210-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Bataan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT