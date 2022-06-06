Flight Operations

220606-N-MH210-1006
ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 6, 2022) -Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) indicate that all chocks and chains have been removed from a U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter on the flight deck June 6, 2022. Bataan is operating in the 2nd Fleet area of responsibility. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary A. Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 15:58
|Photo ID:
|7260765
|VIRIN:
|220606-N-MH210-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
