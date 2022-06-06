220606-N-MH210-1006

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 6, 2022) -Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) indicate that all chocks and chains have been removed from a U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter on the flight deck June 6, 2022. Bataan is operating in the 2nd Fleet area of responsibility. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary A. Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 15:58 Photo ID: 7260765 VIRIN: 220606-N-MH210-1006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.22 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.