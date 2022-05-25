GULFPORT, Miss. (May 25, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, conduct medical casualty training during Command Post Exercise aboard Naval Construction Battalion Center. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 14:11
|Photo ID:
|7260707
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-RH019-0015
|Resolution:
|4261x2840
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Post Exercise 1 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT