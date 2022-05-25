Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Post Exercise 1 [Image 2 of 5]

    Command Post Exercise 1

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    GULFPORT, Miss. (May 25, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, conduct medical casualty training during Command Post Exercise aboard Naval Construction Battalion Center. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

    Seabees
    NMCB1
    NECC
    NCBC
    CPX
    NCG2

