Brooke Army Medical Center’s first facility dog Koko, right, congratulates MAJ Budd after his commissioning ceremony in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, BAMC, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 6, 2022. Budd is owned and provided to BAMC by America’s VetDogs, an organization which trains and places facility dogs as part of the rehabilitation process in military and VA hospitals and is strictly available for BAMC staff members. (U.S. Army Photo by Garron Webster)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7260368
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-EI157-1068
|Resolution:
|2238x2798
|Size:
|914.09 KB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center [Image 2 of 2], by Garron Webster, identified by DVIDS
Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center
