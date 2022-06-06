Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center

Brooke Army Medical Center’s first facility dog Koko, right, congratulates MAJ Budd after his commissioning ceremony in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, BAMC, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 6, 2022. Budd is owned and provided to BAMC by America’s VetDogs, an organization which trains and places facility dogs as part of the rehabilitation process in military and VA hospitals and is strictly available for BAMC staff members. (U.S. Army Photo by Garron Webster)

