Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center [Image 2 of 2]

    Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Garron Webster 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center’s first facility dog Koko, right, congratulates MAJ Budd after his commissioning ceremony in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, BAMC, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 6, 2022. Budd is owned and provided to BAMC by America’s VetDogs, an organization which trains and places facility dogs as part of the rehabilitation process in military and VA hospitals and is strictly available for BAMC staff members. (U.S. Army Photo by Garron Webster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 11:03
    Photo ID: 7260368
    VIRIN: 220606-A-EI157-1068
    Resolution: 2238x2798
    Size: 914.09 KB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center [Image 2 of 2], by Garron Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center
    Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT