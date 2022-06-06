U.S. Army Col. Kimberlie Biever, Brooke Army Medical Center acting commander, administered the oath of office to Budd, as handler Jennifer Higgins and Command Sgt. Maj. Thurman Reynolds look on during a commissioning ceremony in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, BAMC, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 6, 2022. MAJ Budd, a Labrador retriever, will serve as BAMC’s new facility dog. (U.S. Army Photo by Garron Webster)
Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center
