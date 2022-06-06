Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center

U.S. Army Col. Kimberlie Biever, Brooke Army Medical Center acting commander, administered the oath of office to Budd, as handler Jennifer Higgins and Command Sgt. Maj. Thurman Reynolds look on during a commissioning ceremony in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, BAMC, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 6, 2022. MAJ Budd, a Labrador retriever, will serve as BAMC’s new facility dog. (U.S. Army Photo by Garron Webster)

