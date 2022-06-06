Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center

    Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Garron Webster 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Col. Kimberlie Biever, Brooke Army Medical Center acting commander, administered the oath of office to Budd, as handler Jennifer Higgins and Command Sgt. Maj. Thurman Reynolds look on during a commissioning ceremony in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, BAMC, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 6, 2022. MAJ Budd, a Labrador retriever, will serve as BAMC’s new facility dog. (U.S. Army Photo by Garron Webster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center [Image 2 of 2], by Garron Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Four-legged major brings joy to Brooke Army Medical Center

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

