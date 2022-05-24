Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course [Image 8 of 11]

    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division negotiate obstacles across the Leader Reaction Course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 24, 2022. Squad sized teams work together to overcome obstacles with on-site planning and problem solving to accomplish missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 05:20
    Photo ID: 7259805
    VIRIN: 220524-A-XB890-1034
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course
    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course
    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course
    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course
    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course
    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course
    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course
    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course
    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course
    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course
    10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Raiders
    3ID
    USArmy
    1ABCT
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT