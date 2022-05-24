10th BEB negotiate obstacles at the Leaders Reaction Course

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division negotiate obstacles across the Leader Reaction Course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 24, 2022. Squad sized teams work together to overcome obstacles with on-site planning and problem solving to accomplish missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

