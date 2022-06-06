Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commemorating D-Day 78 – A salute to sacrifice [Image 2 of 2]

    Commemorating D-Day 78 – A salute to sacrifice

    NORMANDY, 50, FRANCE

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flies over a D-Day ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery, Normandy, France, June 6, 2022. The Normandy American Cemetery is where 9,886 American service members are buried who were killed during the Normandy Landing on June 6, 1944, as they stormed the beaches of Normandy and began the liberation of Western Europe. (U.S. Air For photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 04:41
    Photo ID: 7259787
    VIRIN: 220606-F-JM042-1047
    Resolution: 4386x2157
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, 50, FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commemorating D-Day 78 – A salute to sacrifice [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron
    D-Day 78

