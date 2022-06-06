Commemorating D-Day 78 – A salute to sacrifice

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flies over a D-Day ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery, Normandy, France, June 6, 2022. The Normandy American Cemetery is where 9,886 American service members are buried who were killed during the Normandy Landing on June 6, 1944, as they stormed the beaches of Normandy and began the liberation of Western Europe. (U.S. Air For photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

