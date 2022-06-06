A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flies over Normandy, France, June 6, 2022. The 37th Airlift Squadron took three aircraft to Normandy to participate in flyovers, ceremonies and other events to commemorate the D-Day landings and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice during D-Day to preserve freedom and liberty. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7259786
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-JM042-1867
|Resolution:
|3985x2461
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, 50, FR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Commemorating D-Day 78 – A salute to sacrifice
