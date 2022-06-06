Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commemorating D-Day 78 – A salute to sacrifice [Image 1 of 2]

    Commemorating D-Day 78 – A salute to sacrifice

    NORMANDY, 50, FRANCE

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flies over Normandy, France, June 6, 2022. The 37th Airlift Squadron took three aircraft to Normandy to participate in flyovers, ceremonies and other events to commemorate the D-Day landings and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice during D-Day to preserve freedom and liberty. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron
    D-Day 78

