A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flies over Normandy, France, June 6, 2022. The 37th Airlift Squadron took three aircraft to Normandy to participate in flyovers, ceremonies and other events to commemorate the D-Day landings and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice during D-Day to preserve freedom and liberty. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 04:41 Photo ID: 7259786 VIRIN: 220606-F-JM042-1867 Resolution: 3985x2461 Size: 2.66 MB Location: NORMANDY, 50, FR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commemorating D-Day 78 – A salute to sacrifice [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.