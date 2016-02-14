Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gunston Hall enters Stockholm, Sweden [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Gunston Hall enters Stockholm, Sweden

    BALTIC SEA

    02.14.2016

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    STOCKHOLM (June 2, 2022) Two Swedish CB90-class fast assault craft escort the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) into Stockholm, June 2, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2016
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 03:46
    Photo ID: 7259731
    VIRIN: 220602-N-PS818-1034
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gunston Hall enters Stockholm, Sweden [Image 2 of 2], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gunston Hall enters Stockholm, Sweden
    USS Gunston Hall enters Stockholm, Sweden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    sailor
    USS Gunston Hall: LSD 44
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT