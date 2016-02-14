USS Gunston Hall enters Stockholm, Sweden

STOCKHOLM (June 2, 2022) The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) pulls into Stockholm, June 2, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)
