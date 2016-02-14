USS Gunston Hall enters Stockholm, Sweden

STOCKHOLM (June 2, 2022) The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) pulls into Stockholm, June 2, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

Date Taken: 02.14.2016 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 Location: BALTIC SEA