USS Sampson Transit

220205-N-CD319-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) transits the Pacific Ocean. Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

