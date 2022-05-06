Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sampson Transit [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Sampson Transit

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220205-N-CD319-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2022) Seaman Coy Sanders from Johnsonville Florida steers while Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jaymes Anderson from Virginia Beach Virginia monitors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 21:21
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
