USS Sampson Transit

220205-N-CD319-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2022) Seaman Coy Sanders from Johnsonville Florida steers while Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jaymes Anderson from Virginia Beach Virginia monitors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|06.05.2022
|06.07.2022 21:21
|7259480
|220605-N-CD319-1409
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
