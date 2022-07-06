Senior Chief Pinning at U.S. Naval Base Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (June 8, 2022)—Friends, family, and Sailors gathered at the U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Naval Security Forces (NSF) Headquarters for a pinning ceremony for Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Travis Wharton, June 7. During the ceremony, Wharton was pinned by his son and daughter and his cover was ceremoniously placed by Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Pad Monahan.

NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett also presented Wharton with his official frocking letter.



Wharton, assigned to NBG NSF, hails from Herin, Illinois and has served 21 years in the U.S. Navy.



(U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)

