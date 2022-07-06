Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Chief Pinning at U.S. Naval Base Guam [Image 6 of 6]

    Senior Chief Pinning at U.S. Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Christian Dadino 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, Guam (June 8, 2022)—Friends, family, and Sailors gathered at the U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Naval Security Forces (NSF) Headquarters for a pinning ceremony for Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Travis Wharton, June 7. During the ceremony, Wharton was pinned by his son and daughter and his cover was ceremoniously placed by Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Pad Monahan.
    NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett also presented Wharton with his official frocking letter.

    Wharton, assigned to NBG NSF, hails from Herin, Illinois and has served 21 years in the U.S. Navy.

    (U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)

