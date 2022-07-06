Spc. Erick Baltazar, a signal support system specialist assigned to 311th Signal Command (Theater) stationed at Camp Zama, Japan, evaluates a casualty during a series of warrior tasks and battle drills June 7 at Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, at the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

This work, USARPAC BWC 2022: WTBD Lanes Day Two [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.