Staff Sgt. Lucas Lock, a corrections/detention specialist assigned to 8th Theater Sustainment Command stationed at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, applies a hemostatic dressing to a casualty during a series of warrior tasks and battle drills June 7 at Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, at the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 20:20
|Photo ID:
|7259432
|VIRIN:
|220607-A-IV381-1097
|Resolution:
|3909x2606
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC BWC 2022: WTBD Lanes Day Two [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
