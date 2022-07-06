Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Malaysian service members work together [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. and Malaysian service members work together

    KUANTAN, MALAYSIA

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. Alyson Teeter 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. service members and Malaysian Armed Forces personnel work together during the eighth annual Bersama Warrior exercise in Kuantan, Malaysia, June 7, 2022. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. (National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Alyson Teeter)

    This work, U.S. and Malaysian service members work together [Image 3 of 3], by Lt. Col. Alyson Teeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

