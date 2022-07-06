U.S. service members and Malaysian Armed Forces personnel work together during the eighth annual Bersama Warrior exercise in Kuantan, Malaysia, June 7, 2022. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. (National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Alyson Teeter)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 18:35
|Photo ID:
|7259303
|VIRIN:
|220607-Z-F3949-0002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|KUANTAN, MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Malaysian service members work together [Image 3 of 3], by Lt. Col. Alyson Teeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT