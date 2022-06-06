Spc. Aaron Thomas, a squad member representing U.S. Army South's best squad competition team, conducts an M4 carbine stress shoot during the Army Futures Command 2022 Best Squad Competition on June 6, 2022 at Camp Bullis, Texas. The Best Squad Competition is being used to select the team that will represent their command at the next level of competition with the hope of eventually winning the inaugural U.S. Army level Best Squad Competition (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 17:17 Photo ID: 7259190 VIRIN: 220606-A-AK380-329 Resolution: 6250x4167 Size: 2.08 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.