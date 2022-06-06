Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 10]

    2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    U.S. Army South

    Sgt. Ashlind House, a squad member representing U.S. Army North's best squad competition team, zero's an M4 carbine during the Army Futures Command 2022 Best Squad Competition on June 6, 2022 at Camp Bullis, Texas. The Best Squad Competition is being used to select the team that will represent their command at the next level of competition with the hope of eventually winning the inaugural U.S. Army level Best Squad Competition (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 17:16
    Photo ID: 7259188
    VIRIN: 220606-A-AK380-190
    Resolution: 3466x2311
    Size: 558.63 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    2022 Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Squad Competition
    Best Squad
    AFCBWSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT