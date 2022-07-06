Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    146th ASOS conducts FRIES training [Image 5 of 6]

    146th ASOS conducts FRIES training

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard, recover a rope during fast rope insertion and extraction system (FRIES) training from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter attached to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment, Arkansas National Guard, at Razorback Range near Ft. Smith Arkansas May 17, 2022. FRIES is designed to quickly deploy personnel from a helicopter without the helicopter touching down. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146th ASOS conducts FRIES training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACP
    training
    FRIES
    fast rope insertion and extraction system
    146th Air Support Operations Squadron
    137th Special Operations Wing

