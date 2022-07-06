Members of the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard, recover a rope during fast rope insertion and extraction system (FRIES) training from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter attached to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment, Arkansas National Guard, at Razorback Range near Ft. Smith Arkansas May 17, 2022. FRIES is designed to quickly deploy personnel from a helicopter without the helicopter touching down. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 17:16
|Photo ID:
|7259166
|VIRIN:
|220517-Z-AP992-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 146th ASOS conducts FRIES training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
