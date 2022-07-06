Members of the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard, recover a rope during fast rope insertion and extraction system (FRIES) training from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter attached to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment, Arkansas National Guard, at Razorback Range near Ft. Smith Arkansas May 17, 2022. FRIES is designed to quickly deploy personnel from a helicopter without the helicopter touching down. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 17:16 Photo ID: 7259166 VIRIN: 220517-Z-AP992-1003 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.48 MB Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 146th ASOS conducts FRIES training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.