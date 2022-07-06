Three Arkansas National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters attached to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment, fly over Razorback Range near Ft. Smith, Arkansas May 17, 2022. The company supported 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard, fast rope insertion and extraction system training, which is designed to quickly deploy personnel from a helicopter via rope. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 17:16 Photo ID: 7259199 VIRIN: 220517-Z-AP992-1005 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 929.53 KB Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 146th ASOS conducts FRIES training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.