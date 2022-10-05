Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts [Image 24 of 25]

    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team of the Idaho Army National Guard fields an array of diverse units within its structure. As a cavalry unit the brigade features cavalry scout units throughout its organization.

    Cavalry Scouts engage the enemy with anti-armor weapons and scout vehicles in the field, track and report enemy movement and activities, and will direct the employment of various weapon systems onto the enemy. Their specialized skills enable them to assist with observation and listening posts, perform and help with navigation, and help secure and transport ammunition. The Cavalry Scout leads, serves, or assists as a member of a scout crew, squad, section, platoon or troop in reconnaissance, security, and other combat operations.

    During annual training 2022, cavalry scout soldiers and their vehicles gathered on the Orchard Combat Training Center for gunnery qualifications as a group, before departing and returning to their parent unit. Cavalry Scouts from the brigade will soon deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 13:35
    Photo ID: 7258573
    VIRIN: 220607-Z-XK920-6024
    Resolution: 3967x2645
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts [Image 25 of 25], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cavalry Scout
    Idaho Army National Guard
    U.S.Army
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Cavalry Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT