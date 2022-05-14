Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - Scouts

The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team of the Idaho Army National Guard fields an array of diverse units within its structure. As a cavalry unit the brigade features cavalry scout units throughout its organization.



Cavalry Scouts engage the enemy with anti-armor weapons and scout vehicles in the field, track and report enemy movement and activities, and will direct the employment of various weapon systems onto the enemy. Their specialized skills enable them to assist with observation and listening posts, perform and help with navigation, and help secure and transport ammunition. The Cavalry Scout leads, serves, or assists as a member of a scout crew, squad, section, platoon or troop in reconnaissance, security, and other combat operations.



During annual training 2022, cavalry scout soldiers and their vehicles gathered on the Orchard Combat Training Center for gunnery qualifications as a group, before departing and returning to their parent unit. Cavalry Scouts from the brigade will soon deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield

