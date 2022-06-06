Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | Executive Directors Visit [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVSUP BSC | Executive Directors Visit

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Thomas Zimmerman 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    220606-N-FF527-0066
    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
    (June 6, 2022)
    Mike Brown (right), project manager for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Enterprise Web team at NAVSUP Business Systems Center, provides a presentation to NAVSUP executive directors during a visit to NAVSUP BSC, June 6. During the visit, the executive directors received updates on current NAVSUP BSC supported systems and initiatives.
    U.S. Navy photo by Thomas Zimmerman (Released)

    VIRIN: 220606-N-FF527-0066
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP BSC | Executive Directors Visit [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP BSC
    Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center

