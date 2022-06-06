NAVSUP BSC | Executive Directors Visit

220606-N-FF527-0066

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(June 6, 2022)

Mike Brown (right), project manager for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Enterprise Web team at NAVSUP Business Systems Center, provides a presentation to NAVSUP executive directors during a visit to NAVSUP BSC, June 6. During the visit, the executive directors received updates on current NAVSUP BSC supported systems and initiatives.

U.S. Navy photo by Thomas Zimmerman (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 10:55 Photo ID: 7258247 VIRIN: 220606-N-FF527-0066 Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US