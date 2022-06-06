220606-N-FF527-0053

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(June 6, 2022)

Brian Zirbel (center), executive director for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), participates in a question and answer session with John Camuso, executive director, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, and Cynthia Brown, executive director, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk, during a visit to NAVSUP BSC, June 6. During the visit, executive directors received updates on current NAVSUP BSC supported systems and initiatives.

U.S. Navy photo by Thomas Zimmerman (Released)

This work, NAVSUP BSC | Executive Directors Visit [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Zimmerman