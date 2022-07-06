220607-N-EJ241-1001



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 7, 2022) – A cake with a quote from historian Walter Lord that is originally inscribed on the walls of the World War II Memorial in Washington in tribute to those who fought at Midway and an image of artwork depicting U.S. dive bombers attacking Japanese aircraft carriers is depicted during an 80th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Midway at U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia. Our remembrance of Midway illustrates how our battle achievements in innovation, intelligence, and courage serve as a model and as inspiration as we face the challenges of the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 06:12 Photo ID: 7257465 VIRIN: 220607-N-EJ241-1001 Resolution: 7360x4477 Size: 2.43 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Diego Garcia Battle of Midway 80th Anniversary Commemoration [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.