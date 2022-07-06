NSF Diego Garcia Battle of Midway 80th Anniversary Commemoration

220607-N-EJ241-1021



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 7, 2022) – Brady A. Stuart, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, left, Cmdr. Robert E. Bulatao, executive officer of NSF Diego Garcia, center, and NSF Diego Garcia Command Chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Michael J. Monroig, cut a cake during an 80th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Midway. Our remembrance of Midway illustrates how our battle achievements in innovation, intelligence, and courage serve as a model and as inspiration as we face the challenges of the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

